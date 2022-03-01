Hyundai India sells 53,159 units in Feb 2022: Sales decline by 14%

Hyundai Motor India’s overall sales for the month of February 2022 stands at 53,159 units. The company has recorded a 14 per cent decline in sales on a year on year (YoY) basis.

Hyundai Motor India has today announced its sales figures for the month of February 2022. The company’s overall sales for last month stood at 53,159 units. Out of which, the domestic sales for the month of February 2022 include 44,050 units while the company managed to export 9,109 units. Thanks to the ongoing global shortage of semiconductors, the Indian subsidiary of this South Korean car manufacturer registered a decline in sales once again.

The year-on-year (YoY) sales figures of Hyundai Motor India Limited are mentioned in the table below:

HMIL Sales Feb 2022 Feb 2021 YoY Growth Domestic 44,050 units 51,600 units -14.60% Exports 9,109 units 10,200 units -10.70% Total 53,159 units 61,800 units -14.00%

As one can see in the above table, Hyundai Motor India registered a decline of 14% in sales as the company’s overall sales for the month of February 2022 stands at 53,159 units, while in the same period last year, it managed to retail 61,800 units. Similarly, at 44,050 units in February 2022, the company’s domestic sales reported a YoY decline of 14.60 per cent. HMIL’s domestic sales stood at 51,600 units in February last year.

Finally, in terms of exports, HMIL managed to export 9,109 units of vehicles in February this year as compared to exports of 10,202 units in February 2021, thereby registering a decline of 10.70 per cent. Hyundai Motor India Limited in an official statement said, “As the industry continues to grapple with semiconductor shortage situation, Hyundai along with its partners is continuously exploring alternatives to ensure customers can take delivery of their most loved Hyundai cars at the earliest.”