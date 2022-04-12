Hyundai India Inaugurates Three Telemedicine Clinics In Gujarat

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India Limited, announced the inauguration of three more telemedicine clinics in the state of Gujarat, expanding its public health initiative ‘Sparsh Sanjeevani’.

Drawing inspiration from Hyundai’s global vision of Progress for Humanity’, ‘Sparsh Sanjeevani’ is a nurse-assisted satellite clinic that serves patients through technology. It focuses on treatment and preventive healthcare & creating awareness towards following a healthy lifestyle.

Commenting on the inauguration, Puneet Anand, AVP & Group Head – Corporate Affairs, HMIL, said, “Taking inspiration from our global vision – ‘Progress for Humanity’, we are committed to improving the quality of life among societies and communities. We are pleased to announce the inauguration of 3 more ‘Sparsh Sanjeevani’ – ‘Satellite Clinics’ in Gujarat today.”

He added, “These three additional telemedicine clinics in rural Gujarat will significantly strengthen the medical ecosystem in the state. Through Sparsh Sanjeevani, we intend to make India healthier, which will lead to a motivated workforce, with increased economic output.”

The program aims to deliver rapid and robust healthcare solutions right on the doorstep of the villagers. The consultation will be strictly monitored by the specialists allotted to each clinic. In November 2021, HMIF had inaugurated two clinics in the villages of Sankheda in Vadodara district and Kavant in Chhota Udepur district.

HMIF already has 2 satellite clinics operational in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. The intervention has helped improve the health index of children aged between 10 and 15 last year.