Hyundai India inaugurates eight new dealerships in Telangana

Hyundai India inagurates eight new dealerships in Telangana, which were inaugurated by D H Park and arun Garg. The new dealerships will be promoted by multiple owners.
Hyundai Motor India today expanded its network in Telangana and inaugurated eight new dealerships covering key locations across the city. The dealerships are:
- Lakshmi Hyundai – Attapur
- JSP Hyundai – Jubilee Hills
- JSP Hyundai – Banjara Hills
- Neon Hyundai – SP Road
- Fusion Hyundai – Tirumalagiri
- Lakshmi Hyundai – Erragadda
- Geetha Hyundai – Mettuguda
- Dwaraka Hyundai – Boduppal
Commenting on the inauguration of new dealerships, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyderabad is a key market for Hyundai, and we are delighted to inaugurate 8 new Hyundai dealerships that will substantially expand our network in the city. With a keen interest from customers in Hyderabad for our most loved Hyundai cars, we have increased our footprint in the city to meet the growing demand for Hyundai products.”
He added, “We believe new Hyundai dealerships will further strengthen our presence to meet the growing demand for Hyundai products. Our state-of-the-art dealerships will provide prompt and efficient sales & service to our valued customers, elevating their experiences Beyond Mobility.”
The eight new dealerships were inaugurated by D H Park, Executive Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., and Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd.
The new dealerships are promoted by multiple Group owners – Ramamohana Rao, Sudarshan Ponraj, Chandrasekhar Bulusu, Ratna Prabhu, Satyanarayana and Abhishek B. Hyundai Motor India now has a total of 1282 sales outlets and 1423 service outlets.