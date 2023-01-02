Hyundai India elevates Tarun Garg as COO and Gopala Krishnan as CMO

Hyundai India today announced elevations in its Senior Management leadership. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) has been elevated to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hyundai, overseeing Sales, Marketing, Service & Product Strategy for the company.

Gopala Krishnan CS, Vice President (Production), has been elevated as Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) overseeing Production, Quality Management & Supply Chain. The elevations are effective from January 01, 2023.

In addition to their new elevated roles, Mr Tarun Garg and Mr Gopala Krishnan CS will continue to serve as Wholetime Directors on the HMIL Board.

Congratulating the leadership, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO – Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to recognize and appreciate its leadership. Our core values define our work culture and stand tall to enhance key roles & verticals, as we take a step forward to work incessantly in building a meaningful value chain for our customers, partners and employees.”