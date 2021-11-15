Hyundai India deploys emergency RSA team in flood-affected Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry

Hyundai India has deployed a dedicated free-of-cost emergency roadside assistance service team to support the customers in flood-affected Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry.

Hyundai Motor India Private Limited has formed a Relief Task Force to support the flood-affected customers in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. To ensure seamless mobility in those regions, the company has also deployed a dedicated emergency roadside assistance service team to support all its customers. Hyundai will offer free-of-cost roadside assistance for flood-affected vehicles. 

Moreover, the Indian subsidiary of this South Korean carmaker is offering a 50 per cent discount on the depreciation amount of insurance claims for the flood-affected vehicles. The company has also shared a helpline number that can be used by Hyundai customers in these regions to avail themselves of the roadside assistance service or other facilities. One can contact them on 1800 102 4645.

Commenting on the initiative, Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service said, “Taking inspiration from our global vision of Progress for Humanity, Hyundai is committed towards customers’ vehicle ownership journey. During these adverse times we have ramped up our service support to flood-affected customers in Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry.” 

He further added, “This contribution is Hyundai’s way of expressing solidarity with the people of flood affected areas, as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent floods. Our relief teams will continue to extend support to ensure customers’ peace of mind.” It is also worth mentioning that Hyundai’s Corporate Social Responsibility arm, Hyundai Motor India Foundation is working in coordination with the local authorities to distribute dry ration kits and other essential items in flood-affected areas. 

