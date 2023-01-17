Hyundai India COO says diesel engines to continue growing, besides EVs and hybrids

The star of the show at Hyundai India’s pavilion at the AutoExpo 2023 was clearly the Hyundai Ioniq 5, except for the brief appearance by Bollywood actor and Hyundai brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan at the launch of this EV. Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 electric car has been launched at Rs 44.95 lakh, while the company also showed the Ioniq 6, a sports coupe EV.

Hyundai India says there is a market for every kind of fuel in India and that it is future-ready. In the small car space, it has petrol and CNG options for the i10 Nios and Aura, while in the SUV space the company’s diesel game is still quite strong – about 60% of Creta sales are diesel, while nearly 75% of Tucson buyers pick diesel. For those looking at green mobility, there’s the Kona and now the Ionic 5, while Hyundai also showed the fuel-cell based EV, the Nexo. SUVs continue to be a strong part of Hyundai’s sales contributing 53% to overall sales.

Financialexpress.com caught up with Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai India at the Expo and asked him about the company’s roadmap to clean fuels, the launch of its electric vehicles and how it plans to deal with stringent emission norms as they get rolled out. He also spoke about his expectations from the Union Budget, hoping the Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, would bring out schemes to put more disposable income in the hands of the people – because automatically sales of cars would go up.

Watch the video for the full interview with Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai India.