Sportier Hyundai i20 N Line unveiled in India – Bookings open

Hyundai has unveiled its first performance hatchback in India, the Hyundai i20 N Line. Along with the unveiling, Hyundai is accepting bookings for the same, at ₹25,000. Customers can book the i20 N Line either on the Hyundai Click to Buy platform or at dealerships.

On the outside, the i20 N Line gets a beefier bonnet, setting it apart from its regular sibling. The Hyundai i20 N Line also gets a two-tone bumper with red highlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, red brake callipers, the N Line emblem on the tailgate, a feature unique to India and dual muffler tips. The i20 N Line is available in four monotone colours — Thunder Blue (new), Fiery Red, Titan Grey, and Polar White, or with two dual-tone finishes — Thunder Blue with Phantom Black roof and Fiery Red with Phantom Black roof.

Inside, the sporty red accents continue, with a black interior with red accents. The Hyundai i20 N Line gets artificial leather seats with the N Logo, red ambient lighting, metal pedals, and a three-spoke steering wheel with the N logo. The car gets a 10.25-inch infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and navigation. Other features include a welcome message, sunroof, and a total of 58 connected car features through Hyundai Bluelink. Other convenience features include wireless charging, push-button start, rear AC vents, cooled glove box, cruise control, and a 7-speaker Bose music system amongst others.

In terms of safety, the Hyundai i20 N Line gets disc brakes on all four corners, tyre pressure monitoring system, automatic headlights, Hill Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, ABS with EBD, six airbags, and more.

Speaking of power, the Hyundai i20 N Line comes with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine (Hyundai’s 1.0-litre GDI unit) that makes 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The engine comes paired to either an iMT unit or a 7-speed DCT gearbox with paddle shifters, which can help do a 0 – 100 km/h sprint in 9.9 seconds. Hyundai claims a mileage of 20 km/l with the iMT unit and 20.25 km/l with the DCT gearbox.