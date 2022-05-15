scorecardresearch

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Santro, Aura get discounts up to Rs 48,000

Hyundai is offering discounts on the Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and select variants of the Santro that amount up to Rs 48,000.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
In December last year, the automaker announced plans to invest around Rs 4,000 crore to drive in around six electric vehicles in India by 2028.

Few Hyundai dealerships across the country are offering discounts on the Hyundai Aura, Grand i10 Nios, and the Santro. The discounts are in the form of exchange bonuses, cash benefits, and corporate discounts. 

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Aura turbo petrol variants get a cash discount of Rs 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000, amounting to Rs 48,000 in total. The regular petrol variants of the same models get a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000. 

Hyundai is also offering a cash discount of Rs 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 for select Santro variants. CNG versions of the Santro, Nios, and Aura get an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Unfortunately, Hyundai dealers are not offering any discounts on the SUV line that consists of the Venue, Creta, Alcazar, and Tuscon. Also, there are no discounts on the i20, i20 N Line, and the Verna. 

