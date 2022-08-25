Hyundai expands N Line range; opens bookings for Venue N Line version

Hyundai Motor India on August 25th said it has commenced bookings for Venue N Line, its second product under the performance-oriented N Line range, as it looks to cater to the customers looking for sporty vehicles.

The compact SUV comes with various exterior and interior changes to give it a sporty styling, inspired by motorsport.

In September last year, the automaker introduced the i20 N Line in the country.

“The Hyundai i20 N Line has already received a very strong response from India’s enthusiastic community of millennials and Gen Z customers since its launch in 2021; now, with the introduction of Hyundai Venue N Line, we will further elevate fun driving SUV experiences for Indian customers, thereby building on this strong legacy in India,” Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO Unsoo Kim said in a statement.

The model comes with the same 1-litre turbo petrol engine mated with seven-speed DCT (automatic) transmission that does duty in the regular variants too. This motor churns out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque and will come paired with a 7-speed DCT only.

Hyundai currently sells N Line in various regions like Europe, South Korea, the US and Russia, among others.

Its first N-branded vehicle was the i30 N, which made its debut in 2017.

Hyundai Motor India has launched their compact SUV, the Venue N Line in Metaverse, on Roblox, offering a creative virtual experience before it launches in the market. The company will, however, officially launch the Venue N Line on September 6, 2022.

One can book the Venue N Line on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest Hyundai Signature outlet for a token amount of Rs 21,000. It will be offered in two variants: N6 and N8.

