Hyundai launches ‘Art For Hope’ program to aid artists community

Hyundai Motor India has announced the launch of its 'Art For Hope' program, India’s first dedicated CSR program to encourage artists across various domains, scheduled to commence from October.

Hyundai, under its CSR initiative, has announced the launch of ‘Art For Hope’ program. The Hyundai ‘Art For Hope’ program will be the first of its kind in India, to encourage artists across various domains like digital arts, crafts, multidisciplinary arts, performance arts and visual arts. The program, scheduled to commence from October, will see 25 artists around the theme of Hope, Solidarity and Gratitude, will get a grant of ₹1 lakh each.

Shortlisted artists will get a chance to exchange ideas, execute an art project, and be mentored by industry stalwarts. The projects will also be displayed for community viewing across India, including Hyundai Motor India Ltd.’s new Corporate Headquarters in Gurugram.

The Hyundai ‘Art for Hope’ program will consist of advisory members from different domains of art such as: Dr. Rathi Jafer, Director of Inko Centre (Chennai), Riyas Komu, a critically acclaimed multimedia artist and curator and the co-founder of the Kochi Muziris Biennale in India, along with Priya Pall, a popular museum and arts consultant, former Curatorial Director of Bikaner House, Delhi and a consultant to various popular museums.

Commenting on the initiative, SS Kim, the MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, said “Hyundai has responded to the pandemic with various meaningful social initiatives and Art for Hope is yet another step to encourage India’s Best Artists from diverse genres. It is a unique initiative that thrives to elevate the socio-economic status quo of our Indian artisans who were affected during the pandemic.”

“Hyundai’s global vision, ‘Progress for Humanity’ believes that Hope, Gratitude and Solidarity are three core pillars that can unveil new possibilities and become a beacon of optimism for the artist community in India. We hope that our humble endeavor will bring recognition to artists and integrate them into the mainstream for a happy life.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.