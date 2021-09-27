Hyundai launches ‘Art For Hope’ program to aid artists community

Hyundai Motor India has announced the launch of its 'Art For Hope' program, India’s first dedicated CSR program to encourage artists across various domains, scheduled to commence from October.

By:September 27, 2021 11:50 AM
hyundai art for hope csr campaign

Hyundai, under its CSR initiative, has announced the launch of ‘Art For Hope’ program. The Hyundai ‘Art For Hope’ program will be the first of its kind in India, to encourage artists across various domains like digital arts, crafts, multidisciplinary arts, performance arts and visual arts. The program, scheduled to commence from October, will see 25 artists around the theme of Hope, Solidarity and Gratitude, will get a grant of ₹1 lakh each.

Shortlisted artists will get  a chance to exchange ideas, execute an art project, and be mentored by industry stalwarts. The projects will also be displayed for community viewing across India, including Hyundai Motor India Ltd.’s new Corporate Headquarters in Gurugram.

The Hyundai ‘Art for Hope’ program will consist of advisory members from different domains of art such as: Dr. Rathi Jafer, Director of Inko Centre (Chennai), Riyas Komu, a critically acclaimed multimedia artist and curator and the co-founder of the Kochi Muziris Biennale in India, along with Priya Pall, a popular museum and arts consultant, former Curatorial Director of Bikaner House, Delhi and a consultant to various popular museums.

Commenting on the initiative, SS Kim, the MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India, said “Hyundai has responded to the pandemic with various meaningful social initiatives and Art for Hope is yet another step to encourage India’s Best Artists from diverse genres. It is a unique initiative that thrives to elevate the socio-economic status quo of our Indian artisans who were affected during the pandemic.”

“Hyundai’s global vision, ‘Progress for Humanity’ believes that Hope, Gratitude and Solidarity are three core pillars that can unveil new possibilities and become a beacon of optimism for the artist community in India. We hope that our humble endeavor will bring recognition to artists and integrate them into the mainstream for a happy life.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Hyundai launches 'Art For Hope' program to aid artists community

Hyundai launches 'Art For Hope' program to aid artists community

Hero Electric to set up 10,000 EV charging stations in partnership with Massive Mobility

Hero Electric to set up 10,000 EV charging stations in partnership with Massive Mobility

Tata Motors sells 10,000 EVs in India, gains 70% market share

Tata Motors sells 10,000 EVs in India, gains 70% market share

India can emerge as next chip hub if it overcomes fundamental constraints

India can emerge as next chip hub if it overcomes fundamental constraints

Most two-wheeler oils are future-ready: Sandeep Kalia, Valvoline

Most two-wheeler oils are future-ready: Sandeep Kalia, Valvoline

Logistics firm LetsTransport to add 1,000 EVs to its fleet by June 2022

Logistics firm LetsTransport to add 1,000 EVs to its fleet by June 2022

Volkswagen aims big with the Taigun, looking to sell 5000 units a month

Volkswagen aims big with the Taigun, looking to sell 5000 units a month

Ford forcing dealers to sign NDA - FADA writes to Minister of Heavy Industries

Ford forcing dealers to sign NDA - FADA writes to Minister of Heavy Industries

Volkswagen enters the mid-size SUV segment with the Taigun, priced at ₹10.49 lakh onwards

Volkswagen enters the mid-size SUV segment with the Taigun, priced at ₹10.49 lakh onwards

Continental develops radar-based ADAS solutions for emerging markets

Continental develops radar-based ADAS solutions for emerging markets

Hero Electric to increase production capacity to over 5 lakh units by March 2022

Hero Electric to increase production capacity to over 5 lakh units by March 2022

Tata's new electric buses to run on Bridgestone tyres

Tata's new electric buses to run on Bridgestone tyres

Automovill launches Learning Management platform to upskill auto mechanics and technicians

Automovill launches Learning Management platform to upskill auto mechanics and technicians

Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT launched in India, expanding the company's EV portfolio

Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT launched in India, expanding the company's EV portfolio

Yulu, Adani Electricity to build large-scale battery swapping stations for electric bikes

Yulu, Adani Electricity to build large-scale battery swapping stations for electric bikes

Tata commercial vehicles to receive a price hike this October

Tata commercial vehicles to receive a price hike this October

Yamaha refreshes its entry-level performance offerings in India, launches R15 V4, R15M, and Aerox 155

Yamaha refreshes its entry-level performance offerings in India, launches R15 V4, R15M, and Aerox 155

The goal is to start tests of fuel-cell trucks in three years - Kamal Bali, Volvo

The goal is to start tests of fuel-cell trucks in three years - Kamal Bali, Volvo

At some point, we will make India a global EV hub - Saurav Kumar, Euler Motors

At some point, we will make India a global EV hub - Saurav Kumar, Euler Motors

Schaeffler opens first production plant dedicated to electro-mobility

Schaeffler opens first production plant dedicated to electro-mobility