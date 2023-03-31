Hydrogen Vehicle Systems to showcase Heavy Goods Vehicle with longer range, faster refuelling capacity

Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS) will showcase its game-changing hydrogen powertrain in the form of a HGV Articulated Tractor Unit- the first indigenous UK-designed and developed hydrogen-electric HGV on the market. The company will reveal its eagerly anticipated Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) at the Commercial Vehicle show on April 18 at the NEC in Birmingham, UK.

The company has claimed that its state-of-the-art zero-emission hydrogen-electric Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) will have a range of up to 370 miles (depending on load and route) coupled with an industry-leading refuelling time of just 15 – 20 minutes.

HVS’ vehicle powertrain employs a fuel cell system and energy storage system to deploy electricity to an electric motor to transmit power to the wheels. It uses a KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) to recapture energy under braking and while the truck is slowing down.

The integrated powertrain is controlled with HVS’ advanced control system ‘SEMAS’ which will deliver class-leading fuel efficiency and powertrain durability that contributes to achieving a total cost of ownership comparable to that of current diesel-powered offerings in the market.

HVS CEO Jawad Khursheed said: “HVS has created an HGV that offers the complete package of game-changing technology and driver ergonomics. The state-of-the-art fuel cell stack coupled with the best in the industry hydrogen tanks ensures rapid refuelling times and maximises time on the road – delivering unrivalled Total Cost of Ownership to our customers.”

The fuel cell permits longer range, higher load-carrying capacity, and faster refuelling than would be possible using battery-electric technology alone.