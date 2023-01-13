Hydrogen as alternative fuel gathering momentum

If there is one trend that came out loud and clear during the recent Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi is undoubtedly the growing relevance of hydrogen as an alternative fuel.

Toyota, MG Motor, Tata Motors and Hyundai showcased their hydrogen-powered offerings. Not just that key component makers like Cummins India also showcased its diversified range of Hydrogen Technologies power solutions including the Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (B6.7H Engine).

In a country like India where more than 70 percent of our power generation is through coal -thermal generation, EVs are not exactly the greenest option we can bet on. In case of EVs it is simply shifting the emission source from tail pipe to the thermal plant chimnies. It is not like we don’t have acces to renewable source like hydropower, wind.solar energy. But for a developing nation like India cost and affordability is a key consideration too.

The share of renewables in generation (9.2 percent in 2018-19) is lower than their share in installed capacity (21.8 percent in 2018-19) as renewables operate at generally lower capacity utilisation factor and, therefore, produce lower units of electricity per MW of installed capacity.

Perhaps that’s one of the reason that the National Hydrogen Mission is gathering steam as India races towards meeting its net zero commitments as per the Cop 26. The Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore. The government is planning on mega expansion of its green hydrogen generation capacity in a bid to bring down rising impiort bills as well the emission rate. The country is targetting generating north of 20 million tonnes of this green alternative fuel by 2047. One can understand the business case in this concept too given the corporate support seen lately. Maharatna PSUs like IOCL, NTPC and mega private business houses like Ambani and Adani too seemt to be supporting the hydrogen bet.

Well none of us have a crystal ball to predict the future. But given the fact that India is in talks to export green hydrogen and the Govt is moving at a fast pace to adopt measures to reach its climate targets, green hydrogen could be a potential panacea to cut emission in an affordable manner.