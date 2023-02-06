Hyderabad e-Mobility week kicks off with India’s largest EV rally

The Hyderabad e-Mobility Week kick started with ‘Rall-E’, India’s largest electric vehicle (EV) rally on Sunday. With the objective of showcasing Telangana’s progress in EV adoption, the first-of-its-kind EV rally saw enthusiasts riding their electric vehicles through different parts of the city.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Govt. of Telangana said, “The Hyderabad e-Mobility Week is a great step towards allowing ourselves to realise that we have to shift to electric vehicles for the sake of our earth and future generations.”

The rally also saw participation from various Government organisations and industry partners including, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), Citreon, TVS Motor, Ola, Ather, Uber, Gravton, Quantum, Atum Motors, Bud-e Bikes, Pure EV and Eto among others. All in all, over 1500 participants from several countries are part of the events spread across the week-long arrangements and these firms will be showcasing their innovative technologies in the EV sector.

The week will feature top global and domestic companies exhibiting next-gen electrification technologies, innovative products & solutions in the EV and energy storage systems space. The flagship event of the Telangana Government will continue till February 11and will culminate with India’s first Formula-E race.