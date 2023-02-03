Hyderabad E-Mobility Week kicks off on February 5, to showcase next-gen EV technologies

Hyderabad E-Mobility Week is set to kick-start from February 5. The week-long event will continue till February 11 and will feature top global and domestic companies exhibiting next-gen electrification technologies, innovative products and solutions in the EV and energy storage systems space.

This event organised by the Telangana Government will culminate with India’s first Formula E race.

Over 1500 participants from several countries will be participating in events and showcasing their innovative products and technologies in the EV sector. It is also supported by various organisations and companies like Apollo Tyres, Citreon, Amara Raja, Hyderabad Metro Rail, TSRTC, TSREDCO, and T-HUB among others.

Talking about the Hyderabad E-Mobility Week, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Govt. of Telangana said, “The Hyderabad E-Mobility Week will be one of the largest global platforms for EV companies and ancillary businesses to showcase their latest technologies, products and services that will shape the future of green mobility and will enrich the growing EV ecosystem of the state.”

“The EV & ESS policy we released in 2020 has played a pivotal role in creating a conducive ecosystem for EV investments and making the state a favourable destination for EV and energy storage systems players,” added Ranjan.

Telangana has also set aggressive targets in clean energy production. Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO), a nodal agency for implementing EV infrastructure will be setting up as many as 1,000 EV charging stations across the state under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.