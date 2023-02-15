Hybrid EVs to lead future mobility trends as per latest Zebra Technologies survey

Zebra Technologies has released the findings of its ‘Automotive Ecosystem Vision Study’, which highlights the future of mobility. As per the study, 60 perecnt of APAC consumers, including India, prefer Hybrid EVs in the future. The findings also show that automotive manufacturers are also under pressure to accommodate consumers’ preferences.



Auto manufacturers are ready to spend on technology innovations and are also ready to invest more towards manufacturing infrastructure. The survey was conducted between August and September 2022 and involved 1,336 participants, including industry decision-makers, fleet managers, and consumers.



The findings also highlight that consumers across generations are pushing automotive manufacturers’ acceleration to technological innovations. Also, nearly four out of five customers want vehicle personalisation, and as a result, three in four automotive manufacturers globally say a top priority is to build strategic partnerships with tech companies for their next generation of production.



“The automobile companies will be investing in different types of technologies,” says Rajnish Gupta, Vice President and Head, India and sub-continent business, Zebra Technologies. “The automotive companies have identified tech such as mobile robots, RFID, mobile computers, scanners, barcode printers and more.”



He adds, “OEMs are looking at investing in advanced technologies such as integrated plant management systems amongst others. Since there is so much technology involved in the ecosystem, there is a need for qualified manpower, and this is where some companies struggle a bit. However, with India’s background, huge engineering pool, established automotive industry, and the latest government policies, India is a competitive market globally.” Gupta is confident that India is on its way to becoming the third-largest automotive market in the world.



Tan Aik Jin, Vertical Solutions Marketing Lead APAC, Zebra Technologies, adds, “We offer different solutions to tackle the amount of technology involved. To us, customers come in different stages and we offer them solutions depending on where the customers are from and which stage they’re in. ‘Skilled workers’ is the keyword here and many repetitive tasks have now been automated, so skilled employees are now taking over inspection jobs that need a human touch.” He adds, “The solution to this getting the right partner is extremely important and that’s why we are here for them.