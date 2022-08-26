Huse Mobility Partners With Segway Ninebot Corp Segway Ninebot Electric Mobility Products

Huse Mobility and Segway Ninebot announced that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will enable the former to sell Segway’s products and also deliver support in India.

The agreement brings together a strong partnership for focused electric micro-mobility solutions for the Indian market.

Segway Ninebot has sold over 10 million scooters globally in the last 5 years, and there is no better partner to work with for the best-in-class micro-mobility electric technology for the Indian market.

Through this expanded partnership, HUSE x Segway will supply a wide range of vehicles, from electric scooters to electric bikes, Gokarts & Self balancing Hoverboards.

These vehicles carry the original patented gyro technology invented by Segway, said Narendra Sujan, CEO, Huse Mobility.

“Several studies have shown us that short distance travel is one of the major contributors to harmful emissions. With Global mass adoption for Segway products, we believe it is now time for India to look at sustainable electric scooters to help save the planet.”

In terms of innovation, a proprietary battery safety management system provides double protection against short-circuits, overcurrent, overcharging and over-discharging in tandem with other safety features, assuring the safe operation of the batteries. Enhanced trials and testing are done by HUSE in the field to study the functionality of this system in Indian conditions.

Segway-Ninebot also co-developed vacuum inflatable tires with several partners by leveraging i-sealing technology keeping Indian road conditions in mind. The resultant tire not only delivers higher durability and safety but is also immune to blowouts or leaks, even when driving over an upright nail.

Furthermore, the company’s e-scooters deploy a steel-pipe frame for higher stability and reliability.

Customers of HUSE x SEGWAY will now be able to buy the commercial range of products in India via the HUSE website and other online channels like Amazon and Flipkart. HUSE Mobility is also working on localising the technology and introducing a range of products in the HUSE Brand.

Narendra Sujan also added, “We are thrilled to start this partnership with Segway Ninebot and are excited to bring Aspirational products equipped with the most advanced safety technologies, reliable, energy-efficient and smart app-enabled solutions in the affordable luxury segment.”

He further expanded, “Segway is a brand that is self-explanatory and also has great recall. However, what the Indian consumer has yet to see is the potential of these products to improve our everyday lives and affect real change. Our responsibility as entrepreneurs in today’s world is to take care of what resources are left while still solving everyday problems like traffic jams, last-mile reach, pollution reduction, and parking issues. HUSE Mobility is built on that ethos, our role is to bring more and more products that solve these issues in our country and help make a greener future for us all.”

Segway-Ninebot is a global enterprise in the fields of intelligent short-distance transportation and service robots.

In 1999, Segway was established in Bedford, NH, USA, which is the world leader in commercial-grade, electric, self-balancing personal transportation.

Ninebot is an intelligent short-distance transportation equipment operator integrating R&D, production, sales, and service, established in Beijing in 2012. As Segway and Ninebot completed a strategic combination in 2015, Segway-Ninebot came into being. At present, the company’s businesses are all around the world and have subsidiaries in Beijing, New York, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas, Amsterdam, Seoul, Paris, Barcelona, Munich, Shanghai, Changzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou, selling products in more than 225 countries and regions.

H.U.S.E. Mobility (Help Us Save Earth) is a startup founded by Narendra Sujan and Brijesh Sujan. Both founders are serial entrepreneurs with existing 4-decade-old businesses in the Railroad, Defence, Aerospace and Automotive markets with a history of introducing technologically superior components into India.

Existing partnerships with global companies such as Miner Enterprises, Fost Floating Solar, Track N Go, etc., have lasted multiple decades.