HPCL, RACEnergy inaugurate first battery-swapping station in Hyderabad

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and RACEnergy have inaugurated Hyderabad’s first battery-swapping station. The pilot project will see three battery swap stations being set up at various HPCL outlets at prime locations in the city in January 2022.

RACEnergy, an electric vehicle infrastructure company, today inaugurated its first battery-swapping station in Hyderabad, along with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). Jayesh Ranjan – Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government, and Gautham Maheswaran, CTO and Co-Founder, RACEnergy, inaugurated the first station at HITEC city, opposite IKEA.

The pilot will see three battery swap stations being set up at various HPCL outlets at prime locations in the city in January 2022. This will be the first step in RACEnergy’s vision to set up a network of battery swapping infrastructure for electric two and three-wheelers.

Speaking on the occasion, Gautham Maheswaran, CTO and Co-Founder, RACEnergy, said “We are excited to be associated with HPCL, as they continue to make bold strides in the field of e-mobility. We would also like to thank them for allowing us to pilot our battery swap stations at their retail outlets.”

“A robust swapping infrastructure is essential to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, and HPCL’s network of retail outlets will allow us to reach every corner of the state with ease,” said Arun Sreyas, CEO and Co-Founder, RACEnergy.

The battery-swapping stations and swappable batteries manufactured by RACEnergy provide a well-integrated solution that is economical, wherein drivers can simply swap their discharged batteries with the charged ones within 2 minutes, enabling them to be on the road for longer durations.

To bring vehicles on-board its platform, RACEnergy is providing retrofit kits that convert existing ICE auto-rickshaws into electric vehicles that will be compatible with its swapping network. By clubbing these two technologies, RACEnergy can provide a similar experience of re-fueling ICE vehicles, but at 50% the operating cost, and with minimal upfront costs.