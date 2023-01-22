How technology is revolutionizing personal EV charging space

By: Mr Anant Nahata, Managing Director, Exicom

The use of electric vehicles (EVs) has increased significantly globally in recent years due to concerns about air pollution and climate change. As per a latest report, global EV sales went up by 71% YoY in Q3 2022. In India, the sales went up from 3.2 lakh to 10 lakh in 2022 with the sector registering a growth over 200% in this period (VAHAN data).

The year 2023 promises to be the biggest year for the electric vehicle industry with more mainstream customers switching to EVs. However, a major challenge for EV owners is finding convenient and reliable ways to charge their vehicles.

Traditionally, EV charging has been done at public charging stations or at home using a standard wall outlet. The public charging infrastructure is still at a developing stage resulting in situations such as users having to drive out of their way for charging their vehicles, compatible chargers not being available, inoperative chargers, etc. In addition, public charging requires the user to spend 30mins – 90 mins at the charging point, which can be very inconvenient. The good news is that advances in technology are revolutionizing the personal EV charging space, making it easier and more convenient for individuals to charge their vehicles.

One major development is the use of smart charging systems, managed by smart apps. These systems allow EV owners to schedule charging times, set charging limits, and monitor their charging progress remotely through a smartphone app. This can help to optimize charging times and reduce the burden on the electric grid and also reduce electricity bills by charging in non-peak hours. Smart charging systems can also communicate with the electric grid to automatically adjust charging times based on the availability of renewable energy sources, further reducing the environmental impact of EV charging.

User friendly features such as voice control also help reduce the fear of using these new technologies. With this, the users can give voice commands from anywhere, anytime. They can receive real-time updates directly on the mobile screen to plan their routes accordingly, save battery and time as well. It informs them how much time it will take for the battery to be fully charged so that they can choose the fastest way to reach from one location to another with ample charging opportunities.

In addition, as digitalisation is taking a centre-stage across sectors, the digital experiences from installing a charger, to assistance in the charging process to solving customer issues and addressing concerns will ease the charging process and enable mainstream users to adopt EVs

Another technological advancement in the EV charging space is the use of wireless charging systems. These systems use magnetic fields to transfer energy from a charging pad to the EV, eliminating the need for physical cables and connectors. This makes charging an EV as simple as parking over a charging pad, and it can be particularly useful for those who do not have easy access to a traditional charging outlet. Anyone who has used wireless charging for their mobile phones can attest to its convenience.

Finally, the use of renewable energy sources for EV charging is also on the rise. Solar panels, for example, can be used to generate electricity for EV charging, reducing the reliance on fossil fuels and lowering the carbon footprint of EV ownership. Some EV charging companies are even offering subscriptions for green energy-powered charging, further encouraging the use of renewable energy for transportation.

Overall, technology is revolutionizing the personal EV charging space by making it more convenient, efficient, and environmentally friendly. As these technologies continue to develop and become more widespread, it is likely that we will see even greater adoption of EVs in the future.

Disclaimer: Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online. Reproducing this content without permission is prohibited.