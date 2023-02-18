How can the Budget 2023 fuel the ambitions of the EV industry

India recently surpassed Japan to become the 3rd largest automobile market in the world behind only US & China. However, it is the EV market that has grown exponentially in 2022, with over 14 lakh EVs plying on the road today as per Vahan Data. Electric two-wheeler (E2W) adoption is growing at the fastest pace, with India poised to be one of the world’s largest two-wheeler markets in the coming years. In November 2022, a total of 18.47 lakh two-wheelers were retailed across India, 76.4k of which (4.1 %) were E2Ws. Overall, we expect the industry to reach an inflexion point after which we will witness critical mass adoption of Electric vehicles across all categories. However, in the near term, a few more policies in addition to policies already in place (in the form of PLI, FAME II and EV specific state policies) would provide the industry the impetus it is looking for.



The EV sector, including auto ancillaries, are looking forward to a slew of sops and policies in the 2023 Budget, including but not limited to, the extension of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) scheme beyond 2024. The government has really solved one side of the problem by incentivizing OEMs and consumers about buying an EV which has created the demand we have today. It is anticipated that government incentives and EV industry oriented policies will play a vital role in the progression of the sector in FY 2023-2024.



The other side, we believe, is efficient mobilization of financing to enable this adoption. Currently, there is a credit gap in EV financing as Banks and NBFCs are still hesitant on the technology and residual value of an asset whether it is a commercial or private EV. As the financing domain is an enabler, most OEMs have a difficult time getting their product off the shelf. To counter this, we need a comprehensive framework supporting Banks and NBFCs financing EVs in the form of first loss risk sharing / default guarantee or Loan Suraksha schemes aimed at encouraging lenders to participate in the EV ecosystem which would bring down the cost of owning an EV significantly.

Regulations to support NBFCs and Lenders:



For lenders to underwrite EVs as an asset class isn’t easy; there are two forms of risks, i.e. product as well as credit risk. For credit risk, lenders usually have data in the form of CIBIL scores, bank statements, IT returns to assess the risks involved. However, on the product side lenders are in the dark and as a result it is only a select few OEMs that have access to financing for their product. There are various aspects that make EV lending tricky such as what product to finance? will the asset be able to pay for itself (for commercial EVs)? Will the OEM be around 5 years from now? Etc. These are the questions that often raise concerns for the lenders. Therefore, it is imperative we have a mechanism that supports lenders and NBFCs going forward.

Effective Taxes on EVs:



The 2023 budget should also look into revising the customs duties, import duties, and GST levied on li-ion cells, li-ion battery packs, li-ion cell components, and EV components. The current 18 % GST on li-ion cells, cell components, and battery packs should be exempted or lowered to 5% in sync with output tax on EVs; this is a major cost driver in the production of EV batteries. A lower tax bracket would encourage even the already established auto ancillaries’ manufacturers to take the EV segment seriously.

Introduction of logistics-centric incentives:



Incentivizing logistics and last-mile service providers to adopt commercial EVs and lower the taxes levied on them from the existing 18% to a lower tax bracket would push the adoption of commercial EVs significantly. Over 90% of road freight transport uses diesel as a fuel, which contributes to about 200 million tons of CO2 emissions. Decarbonizing transportation is critical in helping us reach our emissions target as a country.

The government, through policies, will have a large role in grape vining awareness & thereby driving the adoption of electric mobility and the ecosystem as a whole.

By Karamveer Dhillon, the co-founder and CEO of Perpetuity Capital