How can e-buses help shape India’s EV dream?

By: Mr Satish Jain, Chairman, PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

The rising environmental concerns and alarming levels of pollution have necessitated a switch to cleaner mobility. And with India setting the COP26 target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, the electric mobility segment has a crucial role to play. The increasing shift from petrol and diesel-based vehicles to electric vehicles has, over the last few years, lent an impetus to the EV sector in the country. However, the share of electric vehicles in the country vis-à-vis ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles is still at a nascent stage. The sales of personal electric vehicles in the country have soared in the last few years but switching toward EVs will be incomplete without a clean public transportation system in the country. India is one of the largest automobile markets in the country and an electrified public transportation system is critical for the automobile sector in reducing carbon emissions.

In the public transportation space, the electric buses have a key role to play, considering the number of ICE buses currently running in the country and people’s reliance on them. Unfortunately, a large number of these buses are reaching the end of their lifecycle and heavily pollute the environment. This presents a mass opportunity for transition to cleaner alternatives.

This way the Indian government is actively pushing toward clean public transportation in the country and this is evident by over 2,500 electric buses running across the country from over 10 OEMs (original equipment manufacturers). However, the proliferation of e-buses in the country cannot be achieved if we fail to excel on two parameters – technology & innovation and localization.

Technology and innovation driving electric mobility in India

The growth of the EV space in India has been significant over the last few years and one can credit government interventions such as the FAME scheme, GST rate reduction, and EV policies rolled out by various states. However, long-term drivers for the proliferation of EVs, especially electric buses, in India will be technology and innovation. The focus should be on making electric buses reliable, safe, and comfortable.

Technology has the capacity to address all these aspects in the EV space. Innovation and investment in technology can help develop solutions that foster reliability; from high-power electric motors to efficient Battery Management systems (BMS), the right technology can bridge the ‘trust’ gap that currently exists between OEMs and consumers. Adherence to stringent quality checks and utilizing advanced technology can further make EVs safer, thereby lending a fillip to the sales of electric buses and aiding India to achieve its electric dream.

Technology and innovations will pave way for electric buses to offer a longer range. Most electric buses running in India have an adequate range for intra-city travel. However, advanced battery chemistries and improved thermal management systems will allow companies to use superior batteries to facilitate inter-city travelling. The growing network of e-buses in India needs to be supported by a robust charging ecosystem in the country. From fast chargers to the ones that support interoperability, technology and innovation can help develop solutions that strengthen the electric bus segment in the country.

Needless to say, technology and innovation should also be explored to make electric buses equipped with safety features that are suitable for Indian roads and weather conditions. Equipping buses with CCTV cameras and RTMS (real-time monitoring systems) can further make e-buses ‘trustworthy’ for passengers. Such improvements will encourage more people to travel in electric buses and thereby reduce carbon emissions and vehicle traffic on the roads. We are already witnessing in several cities that people are leaning towards electric buses instead of personal transportation or conventional buses because of the above-stated reasons.

Increased localization

A major impediment to the wide-scale adoption of electric buses in the country is the upfront cost of vehicles. An electric bus is considerably more expensive than a conventional bus, and this is a reason why some states are hesitant to induct electric buses into their bus fleet. And while the government may have offered some incentives to e-bus makers, the price difference is still considerable. A major chunk of electric buses’ cost (and for all EVs, for that matter) can be attributed to the battery cost, for which the raw material is currently imported. There is, therefore, a dire need for battery localization to bring down the upfront cost of EVs and drive the EV momentum in the country.

The government and industry players need to come together and explore avenues to make EVs economical. The EV makers, as well as the auto ancillary partners, need to innovate to bring down the cost of EV batteries and powertrains. The government, on the other hand, should introduce a policy framework that creates a conducive environment for the domestic manufacturing of EVs. More state governments should offer incentives for setting up EV manufacturing plants and attracting foreign investment. Strengthening the domestic supply chain will form the backbone of the EV revolution in India, making India one of the largest EV markets in the world and helping it become an EV manufacturing hub.

Conclusion

As a developing country, India, currently, has limited resources to rampantly scale up the EV infrastructure. As a result of this, most EV OEMs are looking at either Europe or China for technology. While European technology is expensive, relying on technology from China is not in the best interest of the nation in the long run. We need to increase self-reliance on several fronts, including semiconductor manufacturing and component manufacturing. Leveraging technology and increasing localization will form the gateway for India to realize its electrification dream and become an EV manufacturing hub for the world.

