HOP OXO electric motorcycle unveiled during its beta testing phase

HOP Electric Mobility has revealed its upcoming electric motorcycle – OXO. It is still in its beta testing phase and is reported to offer a range of 150 km.

HOP Electric Mobility has unveiled its upcoming electric bike – HOP OXO, before its official launch. The motorcycle is currently in its beta testing phase, which sees an active involvement from the dealers’ end as well. HOP has extended the testing exercise to its dealer partners and consumers to gather interesting data about its motorcycle. Also, the company’s R&D team is keeping an eye on the overall program to understand and fix shortcomings arising during the testing phase.

The inputs received during the beta testing phase will be valuable for the R&D team to develop a consumer-friendly product. According to reports, the HOP OXO will boast a top speed of 100 kmph. With its Li-ion battery pack, it will be capable of delivering a range of around 150 km on a single charge.

Ketan Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder of HOP Electric Mobility, said, “Even if the products are developed by engineers and designers in studios and labs, insights from dealers and consumers are extremely crucial. We are thrilled to announce HOP Electric Mobility is the first Indian EV player to initiate consumer trials. With the #OXOSNEAKPEEK program, we are getting direct feedback and suggestions from selected partners. In addition to the intel we have gathered by conducting more than 30,000 km on-road internal testing across India, these inputs will prove pivotal in launching products that fulfil the requirements of modern-day customers.”

As of now, HOP Electric Mobility has clocked over 30,000 kilometres on the OXO mules in the testing phase, in around 20 cities of the country, including Jodhpur, Jaipur, Patna, Hyderabad, Ludhiana, Kolkata and more. Also, HOP has launched a state-of-art HOP Megaplex in Jaipur. The company is eyeing to have a manufacturing capacity of up to 1.8 lakh units annually.

Currently, the brand manufactures its LEO and LYF offerings at its facility. Soon, it will begin with the manufacturing process of LYF2.0 and OXO from the factory. At present, the HOP Megaplex produces 100 electric scooters every day with 55 delivery locations on its chart. In the next three years, HOP has plans to launch 10 new products in the Indian market.