HOP Electric Unveils HOP Megaplex in Jaipur

HOP Electric Mobility has launched the HOP Megaplex in Jaipur. The brand has extended its manufacturing capabilities up to 1.80 lakh units/year to develop ‘Made in India’ electric two-wheelers. HOP Electric launched its regional operations in Jaipur, inaugurated by Rajasthan Minister of Road and Transport, Sh. Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

HOP Megaplex is currently producing the HOP LEO and HOP LYF. The soon-to-be-launched HOP OXO, and HOP’s generation upgrade of LYF (internally named LYF2.0) will also be produced through this facility.

The HOP Megaplex is currently producing 100 electric scooters every day, delivering across 55 locations. The plant has a state of the art assembly line, end of line testing facility, lithium battery, cell testing capability, and a paint booth.

Ketan Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder of HOP Electric Mobility said, “Union Budget 2022 has brought policies to boost charging/swapping infrastructure to enhance EV sector in India. Having said that, we have a long way ahead. Consumers are gradually becoming more aware of the importance of EVs, and we are continuously trying to provide consumers with innovative and better facilities.”

He added “Our newly launched HOP Megaplex is the latest initiative in this context. We are sure our initiatives will push the EV sector to reach its true potential and help consumers avail products that are high-power, stylish, and sustainable.”

HOP Electric Mobility currently has two on-road products, HOP LEO and HOP LYF, which have generated considerable consumer traction. These products cost about INR 20 paise/km. HOP is all set to add two new products, HOP OXO, a high-speed e-bike, and a high-speed scooter.

With a considerable push from the government, as stated in Union Budget 2022, HOP Electric is gearing up to spearhead the electric mobility revolution.