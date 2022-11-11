HOP Electric to kick-start test ride programs from November 25

Electric two-wheeler startup, HOP Electric’s recently launched electric bike HOP OXO is all set to launch the test-drive and pre-booking for customers across 50 locations in the country, including Jaipur, Delhi, and Pune. HOP Electric’s OXO has garnered more than 6000 bookings and 10,000+ interests in just two months of the launch.

As of now, HOP has a line-up of electric two-wheelers consisting of two e-scooters – HOP Leo and HOP Lyf offered in three variants each, backed by the charging infrastructure of HOP Energy Network. The brand plans to launch at least ten new products in the next three years.

The company informed that the first batch of 2500+ vehicles is production ready, but due to changes in the guidelines of the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ FAME II and the introduction of new tests and standards, deliveries to the customers are yet to begin.

Ketan Mehta, Co-Founder, and CEO, HOP Electric said, ” While HOP OXO is designed for the highest standards of safety and performance it is important for us to adhere to the new norms. OXOFeelElectric program is a step towards bringing the OXO experience to all our customers who have pre-booked Hop OXO. Starting from Delhi, Jaipur, and Pune, Hop OXO will be available at more than 50 locations with our dealerships for test rides.”