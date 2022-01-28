HOP Electric Mobility Expands Presence To 54 Cities In India, Prepares To Launch HOP OXO E-Scooter

With the addition of 10 new exclusive cities, HOP now has 54 experience centres in 12 states across India, and the brand is planning to further expand its footprint across India and has also announced its soon-to-be-launched HOP OXO, an indigenous hi-speed electric motorcycle.

Reinforcing its commitment to Atma Nirbhar Bharat, HOP Electric announced its soon-to-be-launched HOP OXO, an indigenous hi-speed electric motorcycle. HOP’s generation upgrade of LYF (internally named LYF2.0) has completed the development cycle and the launch date will be announced soon. Further, With the addition of 10 new exclusive cities, HOP now has 54 experience centres in 12 states across India, and the brand is planning to further expand its footprint across India and have a retail presence in more than 300 cities in 2022.

HOP Electric is now going to launch HOP OXO and a high-speed electric scooter. The high-speed electric scooter and motorcycle are expected to have a real-world range of over 150 km and 120 km respectively on a single charge.

Ketan Mehta, CEO and Co-Founder of HOP Electric Mobility said, “This latest addition is absolutely heartening for us. In the past few years, the demand for electric vehicles has risen significantly. The key reasons are the high penetration of social media and the internet that have triggered a conversation around sustainable transportation. There is a sudden spike in the demand for premium-grade electric vehicles among youth today.”

He added, “Taking cognisance of this trend, we are soon going to launch our first e-bike HOP OXO and a high-speed electric scooter. Furthermore, from our learnings and our consumers feedback we have completed the development of the generation upgrade of LYF. We expect it to launch in the next couple of months. It will be a game-changer for the Indian market making electric vehicles and advanced technology accessible to everyone.”

“All HOP electric two-wheelers are specially designed to provide maximum comfort to all riders regardless of age or gender. We strive to improve and evolve further down the line and offer our consumers bonafide electric vehicles that are cost-effective, easy-to-manoeuvre and ecologically sound,” added Mehta.

Since its inception, HOP Electric has launched two products, HOP LEO and HOP LYF. Powered by Li-ion batteries, both HOP LEO and HOP LYF are available in standard and extended range variants. All HOP products come with automatic parking assistance, reverse gear, side stand sensor, USB charging, remote key, anti-theft alarm, and anti-theft wheel lock attributes. Other additional accessories include internet and GPS connectivity

HOP Electric Mobility is also planning to come up with a first electric vehicle segment, called the Hop Energy Network. It will have built-in battery swapping cum charging stations where the customer will be able to replace their discharged battery with a fully charged battery in just 30 seconds. Hop’s energy network started taking up the shape as the testing continued. In January 2021, HOP’s pilot network with 5 Swapping stations and 50 Batteries started operation in Jaipur.