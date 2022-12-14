Hop Electric begins delivery of Oxo e-motorcycle from Jaipur

Electric two-vehicle startup HOP Electric has commenced the deliveries of its flagship high-speed electric bike, the HOP OXO. Within two months of its launch, the company had received over 10,000 bookings and has now started the deliveries of the e-bike in Jaipur from its first batch of 2,500 units.

Rajneesh Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, HOP Electric said, “We are grateful to our customers who have welcomed our new offering with open arms. We are committed to making sustainable mobility easily accessible at cost effective price-points,”



“In addition to Jaipur, we will be starting deliveries in other states shortly, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, to name a few”, he added.

Vishal Sharma, the customer who took delivery of the first HOP e-bike in Jaipur today said, “I am excited to own the first ever Hop OXO. I had booked it during the Navratri festivities. There are so many features rarely found in conventional bikes that it will take me some time to learn all about it. I am excited to begin my electric journey with HOP OXO.”

The company said that the deliveries of the first batch of vehicles are running slightly behind schedules due to changes in the guidelines of the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ FAME II scheme and the introduction of new tests and standards. However, it is optimistic that the production will be scaled up quickly to meet the demands.

Earlier this year, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certified HOP OXO post conducting all possible tests, including AIS 156 for batteries, a statement from the company said.