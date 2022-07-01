Honda Cars India (HCIL), has announced its wholesales for June 2022 with domestic sales of 7,834 units. The company registered a 64 per cent Y-oY growth compared to 4,767 units sold for the same period last year.

The Japanese automaker exported 2,502 units exported in June 2022 as against 1,241 in the same month last year.

Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India said, “The demand trend for Honda Cars remains robust as the industry notices a good month in terms of automotive sales consumption. However, the supply side challenges including chip shortage continued to affect our production and despatches in June. Unfortunately, this situation still persists and clear signs of recovery are not visible yet.”

He further added, “Our latest product offering, the new City e:HEV, continues to draw customers’ attention and interest towards Strong Hybrid technology and its benefits. We believe this self-charging electric hybrid technology will gain strong acceptance in the market and it will pave the way for an electrified future.”