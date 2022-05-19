Honda Prologue’s first look revealed, launch in 2024

Honda released the first sketch previewing the design of the all-new Prologue full-electric SUV launching in 2024.

The exterior styling of the Prologue represents the clean, simple, and timeless values of the global Honda design direction, together with a long wheelbase, shorter overhang, and a stance outfitted with a capable tire.

A team of designers in the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles used virtual reality to overcome challenges related to remote work requirements during the COVID pandemic and to collaborate virtually with Honda design and development team members in Japan. The team also focused on aerodynamics, fine-tuning the body with a simple surface direction and fewer lines to improve range and reduce cabin noise.

“We announced a plan two years ago, to co-develop an electric vehicle with GM,” said Mamadou Diallo, VP – Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co. “Our dealers are excited about Prologue and the fact that it is just the first volume Honda EV, with more Honda-engineered EVs we will begin building in North America coming to market in 2026.”

Toward its global goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Honda will introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2030, with a volume of 2 million units. In North America, Honda has laid out an aggressive timeline of EV introductions based on three phases leading to 2030.

The OEM is is also working closely with its dealers to help them prepare to take care of customers in the new era of BEV sales and service.