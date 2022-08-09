Honda Power, HPCL to start battery swap service at HPCL fuel stations

Honda Power Pack Energy India (HEID), a Honda Motor Co subsidiary for battery swap service and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), a Maharatna oil company of India are set to start the operation of Honda e:swap services on Aug 6, which will be operated by HEID at the HPCL petrol stations.

In November 2021, HEID was established to begin battery swap service in India starting with electric auto rickshaws. The battery swap service will enable rickshaw drivers to stop by at the nearest battery stations being setup across the selected cities and swap discharged batteries (Honda Mobile Power Pack e:) with fully charged ones. The use of this service will significantly reduce drivers’ initial cost to purchase EV as well as reducing concern about range anxiety and running out of batteries.

It was in February 2022, HEID and HPCL signed a MoU and commercial agreement to collaborate in the field of e-mobility. The partners have affirmed the mutual commitment through developing its swap station network. HEID has already set up its battery exchanger (Honda Power Pack Exchanger e:) at strategic locations among HPCL’s retail outlets in Bengaluru and will started its operation initially for electric auto rickshaws which applies Honda Mobile Power Pack e:.

The battery company wants to create the largest battery swap network with more than 70 stations in Bengaluru in the following 12 months. Furthermore, based on the success in Bengaluru, the service will be expanded to other major cities in a phased manner.

The Inauguration ceremony was held on August 6, where both parties celebrated the progress of the partnership and reaffirm mutual determination to realise carbon neutrality and a greener future for India by pursuing the electrification of small mobilities.

Arata Ichinose, Operation Executive, Business Development Supervisory Unit Head, Honda Motor Co said that he appreciated the great support by HPCL toward HEID’s challenges and emphasised the importance of relationship with all partners. As Honda’s target, he also stated to bring cleaner and greener future for customer’s life by expanding battery swap service starting from Bengaluru.

Kiyoshi Ito, President & CMD, Honda Power Pack Energy India said that HEID would focus on three actions, which are expanding its battery swap network in Bengaluru, ensuring reliable service with a highly integrated system monitoring every unique battery and exchanger, and supporting vehicle manufacturers who are developing EV that utilises Honda Mobile Power Pack e:.

Sandeep Maheshwari, Executive Director – Retail, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation said that HPCL is committed to accelerating India’s transition to greener energy. “We are one of the biggest Charge Point Operators in the country with 1,058 EV charging stations at our retail outlets across the country. Today, we are launching another game changing initiative in partnership with HEID. HPCL & HEID e:swap Stations will make swapping batteries a breeze for e-auto rickshaws at Bengaluru. Swappable batteries address the key EV adoption issues such as – high upfront costs, range anxiety and long charging time. Over 90% of the country’s vehicle sales are of two- and three-wheelers. The simplicity of vehicle design and the smaller battery packs needed to power the electric versions of two-/three-wheelers makes them a prime candidate for swapping. While Honda brings best-in-class technology to e:swap, HPCL with its more than 20,000 retail outlets in the country and huge presence in all cities, will ensure scalability and smooth operations.”

Dharmendra Kumar Sharma, Executive Director – Corporate Strategy, Planning & Business Development, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation said that the event marks as a small step towards taking a giant leap for revolutionising the e-mobility ecosystem of India in the days to come. Wishing all the success to Honda, he said that with the kind of meticulous planning and detailed market research done by Honda in collaboration with HPCL over last 2 years in Indian markets, this is going to be a market disruptive move in transforming the e-mobility markets for two and three-wheelers in the years to come.