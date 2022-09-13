Honda plans an EV offensive, targets launching over 10 electric models by 2025

Taking forward its carbon neutrality goals, Honda plans to introduce more than 10 new electric models by 2025. Honda plans include two commuter EV models between 2024 and 2025 in Asia, Europe and Japan.

Commuter EVs – Personal use.

According to the two-wheeler major these models will feature unique added-value to accommodate the needs of the respective market. Moreover, Honda is exploring a range of future personal-use models including ones equipped with a power source besides swappable batteries.

Commuter EMs/EBs.

In the EM/EB categories, Honda plans to introduce a total of five compact and affordable EM and EB models between now and 2024, in Asia, Europe and Japan, in addition to China. The company is looking to leverage its strength to introduce multiple models under its local joint venture brands.



Beyond commuter bikes, Honda plans to introduce three large-size FUN EV models in Japan, the US and Europe between 2024 and 2025. It is also set to introduce a EV model for young riders, designed to pass on the joy of riding to the next generation.

Fun EVs.

The Japanese OEM believes that the key to electrification is the battery. Honda will make active use of all of its resources to ensure stable battery procurement. All-solid-state batteries, which are currently being developed for automobiles, will be one valid option for electric motorcycles. Honda will aim to equip its electric motorcycle models with all-solid-state battery as well.

With regard to charging infrastructure, Honda aims to enhance the infrastructure through the utilisation of Mobile Power Packs (MPPs) and battery sharing businesses.

In Indonesia, Honda has established a joint venture aimed at the widespread adoption of a battery sharing service which utilizes MPPs and MPP-powered motorcycles. The JV is currently operating a small-scale battery sharing service in Bali.

In India, Honda is planning to begin its battery sharing service for electric tricycle taxis (so-called “rickshaws”) by the end of this year, while also working with a local partner company toward the standardisation of swappable batteries. Honda is also planning on similar initiatives throughout Asia.

In Japan, ENEOS and the four major Japanese motorcycle manufacturers (Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki, and Yamaha) jointly established Gachaco in April 2020, planning to begin a motorcycle battery sharing service this fall.

Furthermore, Honda is also participating in battery consortiums in Japan and Europe aiming to standardize battery and swapping system specifications.

Honda will additionally look at leveraging the high level of compatibility of software technology and electrified models to unlock the future of motorcycles and aims to realize carbon neutrality for all of its motorcycle products during the 2040s .