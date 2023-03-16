Honda partners with KPIT for autonomous driving

KPIT Technologies has announced its partnership with Honda to realize the journey of Software-Defined Mobility (SDM). Both companies will come together to combine Honda’s next-generation software architecture and control-safety technology with KPIT’s deep domain & software expertise in the areas of autonomous driving, vehicle electrification, in-vehicle infotainment systems and platform software.

Kishor Patil, CEO, KPIT Technologies said “Honda is an iconic brand and deeply aspirational across the globe.KPIT’s vision is to reimagine mobility to create a cleaner, smarter and safer world and we have worked closely with Honda for the last eight years. The partnership aims to expand to over 2,000 software and vehicle system professionals from KPIT across the globe to power Honda’s SDM roadmap until year 2030 and beyond.”

Sachin Tikekar, President & Joint Managing Director, KPIT Technologies said “Honda is well respected for its DNA of innovation, excellence, and quality. KPIT echoes Honda’s core principles, creating a solid foundation for a long-term, strategic partnership. Our broad experience in developing SDV roadmaps for several industry-leading car and truck makers coupled with an ecosystem of Alliances gives us the confidence to create something unique for Honda.”