Honda partners with Indian Bank to offer car finance solutions

Honda Cars India has partnered with Indian Bank to offer car financing solutions. This tie-up has been announced to provide easy, affordable and attractive financial schemes for Honda’s customers.

According to the company, the partnership will make purchasing of Honda products easier by offering easy loan disbursement, attractive interest rates, special offers, and more. The customers can avail financing benefits across 5,700+ branches of Indian Bank and Honda Car India dealer network across the country.

Elaborating on the tie-up, Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The collaboration with Indian Bank seeks to provide all Honda customers with simpler financing options, as well as a best-in-class ownership experience and assistance.”

He added, “Honda has always looked ahead to fulfilling the demands of its customers and this partnership underlines our commitment to offering an exceptional ownership experience to our customers. With 2022 a milestone year for the automobile industry, we are confident that 2023 will be another prosperous year for the automobile industry and for Honda.”

Speaking on the occasion, Vikas Kumar, General Manager, Retail Assets, Indian Bank, said, “The association with Honda Cars India Ltd. will allow us to provide faster financing to a large number of our customers across the country. Indian Bank has a strong presence across the country.”

He further mentioned, “We are confident that our digital loan procedure will provide customers who want to acquire a new vehicle for themselves and family, ease and comfort at its best. We are dedicated to make the auto finance process easier and provide an enhanced consumer experience both in terms of product and services.”