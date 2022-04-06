Honda Opens BigWind Dealership In Kurnool

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today opened a new BigWing show room at Kurnool. The new outlet is located at:

Sy No. – 299/1A, 299/3A, Radha Nagar, Bellary Road, Kurnool).



Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Kurnool, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said “Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer.”

He added, “Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Kurnool. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Kurnool and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Further strengthening its penetration across the country, Honda now has close to 100 operational touchpoints.