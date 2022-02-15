Honda, Nissan, Renault Get Four-Star Safety Rating By Global NCAP

Under the Safer Cars For India program, Global NCAP crash-tested the Honda City, Honda Jazz, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger, which all earned a four-star safety rating.

The ‘Safer Cars For India’ program by crash-test agency, Global NCAP, has tested four cars from three manufacturers and has awarded them with a four-star rating for adult safety. The cars in question were the Honda Jazz, Honda City, Nissan Magnite, and the Renault Kiger.

While all four cars earned a four-star safety rating for adult occupants, the fourth-gen Honda City earned a four-star rating for child safety as well. The Honda Jazz earned a three-star rating for the same, while the Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger earned two stars for child protection.

All four models tested were equipped with two airbags (driver and passenger), ABS, and EBD. All cars were also equipped with ISOFIX child seat anchors, apart from the Nissan Magnite.

Alejandro Furas, Global NCAP Secretary-General said, “This is an important milestone moment for our crash testing in India, with fifty models tested to date. There has been significant progress on vehicle safety design since we began our tests in 2014 but, as we see from our latest results, there is still more to be done to achieve the high safety standards that consumers in India rightly demand.”

He added, “It has been encouraging to see some leading Indian manufacturers respond so well to the #SaferCarsforIndia challenge, but also rather disappointing that major global brands fall short on safety in India whilst comfortably exceeding these requirements in other global markets.”