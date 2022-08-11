Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India conducts Road Safety campaign in Raipur

Re-emphasising the need for road safety awareness among citizens, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, (HMSI) conducted a Road Safety Awareness Campaign at the Salem English School in Raipur

The two-day camp at the Salem English School in Raipur saw participation from over 1800 school students and staff members who set out to imbibe the safe riding practices. HMSI’s road safety instructors utilised the age appropriate road safety learning programs to enhance the retention of road safety awareness among all.

Speaking on HMSI’s commitment towards sensitising Indians on road safety norms, Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “Road safety education is essential for developing a mindset. With this campaign, we aim to educate children as safety ambassadors of tomorrow as well as help adults in understanding the importance of using the roads safely.”

Through HMSI’s Road Safety Awareness Campaign, students learnt dos and don’ts while commuting in a school bus and cycling, how to ride their bicycle safely, their duties as a pillion on a two-wheeler and the importance of safety gear on roads.

While safety riding theory sessions on road rules & regulations, road signs & markings, driver’s duties on the road are also taught by instructors. HMSI also conducted fun educational activities like road safety games and quizzes on a daily basis.

In addition the staff of the Salem English School in Raipur, tested and honed their learnings through theoretical as well as practical training on a two-wheeler.

HMSI has been promoting road safety in India since its start in 2001. Working towards the realization of Honda’s global safety vision, today HMSI’s road safety awareness initiative has already spread to over 48 lakh Indians.

HMSI currently has 10 adopted traffic parks across India and 7 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC).