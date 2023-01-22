Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India inaugurates BigWing outlet in Noida

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) inaugurated an all-new premium big bike sales & service outlet – Honda BigWing at Noida (Uttar Pradesh).

Expanding their last mile presence to cater to the aspirational customers, the differentiated Silver Wing can be experienced at more than 100 operational touchpoints.

Furthermore, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the company currently operates over 9 outlets with exciting premium offerings from HMSI.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customers.”

Ogata added, “we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Noida. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Noida and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Adorned with the black and white monochromatic theme, BigWing showcases the displayed vehicles in their full glory, also resolving the customer’s product related queries.