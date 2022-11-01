Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Inaugurates BigWing in Rajkot

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) inaugurated a new Honda BigWing showroom in Rajkot. Through this inauguration, the company aims to strengthen its penetration across the country, taking the total tally to close to 100 operational touchpoints.

The newly inaugurated BigWing touchpoint also addresses customer conveniences in terms of product related queries or accessories and enthusiasts can also book the motorcycles online.

Speaking on the new showroom in Rajkot, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said “Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customers. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Rajkot and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Honda’s BigWing showrooms exclusively sell premium motorcycles of 300cc – 500cc segments, including the H’ness CB350, CB350RS, CB300X, CB300R, and the CB500X adventure tourer. The company also has BigWing Topline dealerships in select metro cities of the country which sell middle-weight and flagship products.

Honda BigWing Topline dealership houses the company’s complete premium motorcycle range from the 300cc to 500cc segment and also the CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports, and the flagship model Gold Wing Tour.

Ensuring safety and convenience of customers, the Honda BigWing Immersive Digital Experience allows customers to experience the complete fun motorcycle line-up, riding gear and accessories in granular detail while sitting in the comforts of their home.