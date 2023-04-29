Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India inaugurates new zonal office in Maharashtra

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), has inaugurated its new zonal office in Nagpur, Maharashtra. Located on the 18th Floor, Ved Solitaire, Neev Malika Apartment, 5th Cross B St, Dharampeth Extension, Dharampeth, Honda’s new Nagpur zonal office was inaugurated by Tsutsumu Otani – President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India in the presence of other company dignitaries.

According to Honda, the new Nagpur zonal office is a part of HMSI’s Rupantar project and is equipped with the latest digital technology that enables virtual training and will enhance technical skills at the dealership level, adding to better customer service. With a new zonal office, HMSI aims to strengthen its penetration in the state. The company has more than 1,100 touchpoints in western India.

Commenting on the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “I would like to thank our customers who have made us the most trusted brand in the West. In the last few years, the state of Maharashtra has emerged as a dynamic automotive hub and is one of the biggest priority markets for HMSI.”

He further added, “With this new zonal office in Nagpur, we aim to deepen our market connect in the Western region and serve our customers more efficiently.”