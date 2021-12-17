Honda installs second wind turbine system in Gujarat to expand its renewable energy portfolio

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is expanding its renewable energy portfolio in India and has installed its second wind turbine system in Gujarat. The place is located in Bhanvad, around 350kms from the company’s Vithalapur plant.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has installed its second wind turbine system in Bhanvad, Gujarat, around 350kms from the company’s Vithalapur plant. The Japanese company is looking at reducing its dependence on non-renewable resources by leveraging hybrid energy systems (wind and solar).

Built with an investment of ₹176 million, Honda will now produce a total of 4.7 MW wind energy, including its first wind turbine system (2 MW capacity) installed in Radhanpur (Patan district, Gujarat) last year. Honda will now meet over 50% of total energy requirements at its four manufacturing plants in Manesar (Haryana), Tapukara (Rajasthan), Narsapura (Karnataka), and Vithalapur (Gujarat) from renewable energy resources.

Speaking about the inauguration ceremony, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “As a company aware of its responsibility towards the society, now and in the future, energy security is a key focus area for us at Honda. By reducing our thermal power consumption, HMSI is moving closer towards Honda’s long-term environmental vision to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The inauguration of our second wind turbine in Gujarat is yet another step towards reducing the environmental impact of our products and business activities. We continue to remain committed in our efforts towards protecting the natural environment.”