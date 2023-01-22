Honda India Foundation conducts safe driving training in Haryana

Honda India Foundation (HIF) in association with the Transport Department, Government of Haryana imparted safe driving training to its first batch of light motor vehicles (LMV) and heavy motor vehicle (HMV) drivers of Haryana at Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR), Karnal.

HIF carried forward its vision to develop safe and responsible drivers by imparting instrumental sessions on safe ways of driving LMVs and HMVs on roads to the first batch of 30 drivers through its one-month training program.

Atsushi Ogata, Chairman, Honda India Foundation said, “With the essence of road safety ingrained in our DNA, we carefully curate our programs to drive the important message of safe riding and driving across age groups. Being a part of a drivers’ journey from the beginning is another way of ensuring a safer road environment.”

Ogata also added, “with the conclusion of training to the first batch, I am confident that these participants now have a better understanding of safely using the roads which will support us in the achievement of our vision of zero traffic collision fatalities.”

HIF’s expert trainers help participants learn responsible driving practices and traffic rules that need to be followed on roads through its innovative teaching methods. This is followed by training on the state-of-the-art simulators at IDTR that enable participants to experience multiple riding conditions before actually driving on road.

Further, the participants test their driving skills on the driving training track at IDTR before getting on the actual road.