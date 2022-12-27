Honda inaugurates BigWing outlet in Nellore

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has inaugurated the Honda BigWing, its premium motorcycle dealership in Nellore. With this new addition, the company has strengthened its penetration to 100 touchpoints to cater to its 300 to 500 cc motorcycle segment demand.

Honda’s BigWing showrooms exclusively sell premium motorcycles of 300cc – 500cc segments, including the H’ness CB350, CB350RS, CB300X, CB300R, and the CB500X adventure tourer. The company also has BigWing Topline dealerships in select metro cities of the country which sell middle-weight and flagship products such as the CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports, and the flagship model Gold Wing Tour.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Our focus is on expansion of Honda BigWing to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customers. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Nellore. Through this new outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Nellore and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”



Ensuring safety and convenience of customers, the Honda BigWing Immersive Digital Experience allows customers to experience the complete fun motorcycle line-up, riding gear and accessories in granular detail while sitting in the comforts of their home.