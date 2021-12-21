Honda expands global exports, begins deliveries of Navi in the US

Honda Two-wheelers India is expanding its global exports and will start delivering the Navi to the US market. Honda will export the Navi to the US market through Honda de México.

Honda is expanding its global exports from India and will begin delivering the Navi to the US market. The export of CKD kits from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to Mexico commenced in July 2021 & has dispatched over 5000 CKD kits of Navi bikes to Mexico so far.

The product that originated from India is gaining popularity in overseas markets. The Honda Navi uses the platform of a scooter but is combined with the features of a motorcycle. The crossover offers the best of both segments, and the Navi holds the opportunity to further consolidate its presence in the US market.

Speaking on this occasion, Atsushi Ogata, the Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “I’m happy to share that Honda Mexico has announced the start of Honda Navi Exports to US Market. Offering a unique appeal with a dynamic style of both scooter & motorcycle, Navi brings a world of limitless possibilities for its riders around the globe. With the start of CKD kits to Honda Mexico, HMSI had reaffirmed its commitment to become one of Honda’s manufacturing hub for the world.”

Navi added, “The NAVi deliveries to US market via Honda Mexico has further strengthened our export portfolio in advanced markets, the new expansion has given us an opportunity yet again to set new standards of global manufacturing quality in India.”