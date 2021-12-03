Honda establishes battery sharing service in India: Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited

Honda has announced a new subsidiary in India, called the Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited, which will set up battery swapping stations for electric rickshaws. Honda will begin operation in Bangalore and will expand the operations in other Indian cities in a phased manner.

By:December 3, 2021 11:26 AM
Honda MPP e battery sharing

Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited, Honda’s new subsidiary for battery sharing service has been established in India. The company will offer battery sharing service for small mobility, which will accelerate the penetration of electric vehicles by solving three issues of electric vehicles: limited range, long charging time, and high cost of batteries.

Honda has planned to start battery sharing service for electric auto-rickshaws (E-auto) from the first half of 2022 in Bengaluru, Karnataka and expand the operations in other Indian cities in a phased manner. Honda’s battery sharing service subscribers can avail of the services from the nearest battery-swapping station located in the city to exchange batteries for a fully charged one.

In addition to offering battery sharing service, the new company will closely work with multiple vehicle OEMs who wish to integrate Honda’s battery into their vehicles, by providing necessary technical information for an interface. By expanding vehicle OEMs, applications, and service areas, it aims to onboard more drivers which will further enhance service convenience.

Honda’s Mobile Power Pack e will be made in India. By utilising batteries made in India and accelerating electrification of small mobility, Honda Power Pack Energy India seek to encourage the use of renewable energy and contribute to carbon neutrality in India.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Honda establishes battery sharing service in India: Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited

Honda establishes battery sharing service in India: Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited

Bounce Infinity electric scooter launched in India at Rs 68,999: Specs, riding range explained

Bounce Infinity electric scooter launched in India at Rs 68,999: Specs, riding range explained

Tummoc partners with Rapido to offer first and last mile connectivity

Tummoc partners with Rapido to offer first and last mile connectivity

Our Traffic Management System is deployed in 42 Indian cities - Anoop G Prabhu, Vehant

Our Traffic Management System is deployed in 42 Indian cities - Anoop G Prabhu, Vehant

Michelin Cup for E-Gamers announced for India, registrations open

Michelin Cup for E-Gamers announced for India, registrations open

Bounce, Readassist, Helloworld, Kitchens@ and Goodbox to expand battery swapping infrastructure

Bounce, Readassist, Helloworld, Kitchens@ and Goodbox to expand battery swapping infrastructure

VECV, Phoenix Foundation sets up driver training & research institute in Maharashtra

VECV, Phoenix Foundation sets up driver training & research institute in Maharashtra

Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury but necessity — Prathab Deivanayagham, Harman India

Cybersecurity is no longer a luxury but necessity — Prathab Deivanayagham, Harman India

Shriram, Daimler partner for sale of used commercial trade-in vehicles

Shriram, Daimler partner for sale of used commercial trade-in vehicles

Here's how automotive OEM’s & suppliers can reduce the supply chain issues

Here's how automotive OEM’s & suppliers can reduce the supply chain issues

Tata Punch is the official car partner of Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2021-22

Tata Punch is the official car partner of Jamshedpur FC in ISL 2021-22

The future of Automated and Connected cars is closely tied — Vijayalayan, MathWorks

The future of Automated and Connected cars is closely tied — Vijayalayan, MathWorks

Greta Electric Scooters introduces four e-scooters for the Indian market: Harper, Evespa, Glide, and Harper ZX

Greta Electric Scooters introduces four e-scooters for the Indian market: Harper, Evespa, Glide, and Harper ZX

Policy Push Required for Driving Li-Ion Revolution in India

Policy Push Required for Driving Li-Ion Revolution in India

Shell and Mahindra Racing partner to strengthen technical and commercial collaboration

Shell and Mahindra Racing partner to strengthen technical and commercial collaboration

Volvo B11R 15-metre sleeper launched in India, Kerala orders first batch of eight buses

Volvo B11R 15-metre sleeper launched in India, Kerala orders first batch of eight buses

Ohmium establishes India as global hub for hydrogen, ships first Hydrogen Electrolyzer to US

Ohmium establishes India as global hub for hydrogen, ships first Hydrogen Electrolyzer to US

TVS Motor signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt. for Rs 1,200 Crores investment in EVs

TVS Motor signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Govt. for Rs 1,200 Crores investment in EVs

2021 EICMA: Vitesco presents 48-volt EV system & more two-wheeler technologies

2021 EICMA: Vitesco presents 48-volt EV system & more two-wheeler technologies

Shriram City achieves the one crore milestone in two-wheeler financing in India

Shriram City achieves the one crore milestone in two-wheeler financing in India