Honda establishes battery sharing service in India: Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited

Honda has announced a new subsidiary in India, called the Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited, which will set up battery swapping stations for electric rickshaws. Honda will begin operation in Bangalore and will expand the operations in other Indian cities in a phased manner.

Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited, Honda’s new subsidiary for battery sharing service has been established in India. The company will offer battery sharing service for small mobility, which will accelerate the penetration of electric vehicles by solving three issues of electric vehicles: limited range, long charging time, and high cost of batteries.

Honda has planned to start battery sharing service for electric auto-rickshaws (E-auto) from the first half of 2022 in Bengaluru, Karnataka and expand the operations in other Indian cities in a phased manner. Honda’s battery sharing service subscribers can avail of the services from the nearest battery-swapping station located in the city to exchange batteries for a fully charged one.

In addition to offering battery sharing service, the new company will closely work with multiple vehicle OEMs who wish to integrate Honda’s battery into their vehicles, by providing necessary technical information for an interface. By expanding vehicle OEMs, applications, and service areas, it aims to onboard more drivers which will further enhance service convenience.

Honda’s Mobile Power Pack e will be made in India. By utilising batteries made in India and accelerating electrification of small mobility, Honda Power Pack Energy India seek to encourage the use of renewable energy and contribute to carbon neutrality in India.

