Honda, Delhi Traffic police celebrate 8 years of ‘Traffic Training Park’



Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) and Delhi Traffic Police celebrated 8 years of its Traffic Training Park in New Delhi.

In November 2014, HMSI, in collaboration with Delhi Traffic Police, inaugurated its second adopted traffic training park in New Delhi.

Spreading awareness on safe riding habits, road safety rules, signs & markings and road sharing manners, HMSI announced that through its daily trainings for all age groups, it has educated more than 1.70 lakh people of Delhi (over 1.19 lac kids and over 51,000 new and existing riders including both male and females) since inception.

Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “The development of Delhi’s traffic training park with Traffic Police of the city is one such initiative that is driving positive change in not only the existing riders but also preparing more responsible riders of tomorrow. Moving forward, we will continue to instill more discipline among the citizens of Delhi to make them responsible road users.”

HMSI has been promoting road safety in India since its start in 2001. The company said that its team of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programs at its 10 adopted traffic parks across India and 7 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC).