Honda conducts road safety awareness campaign in Haryana

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India’s (HMSI) National Road Safety Awareness Campaign was conducted in Panchkula, Haryana, to re-emphasise the need for road safety awareness among the people to build a collision-free India.

The three-day camp (December 13-15) at Government Senior Secondary School witnessed participation from over 2500 school students and staff members who set out to imbibe safe riding practices. HMSI’s road safety instructors utilised age-appropriate road safety learning programs to enhance the retention of road safety awareness among all.

Speaking on HMSI’s commitment towards sensitising India on road safety, Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “Children are the road safety ambassadors of today and future as well. The right knowledge of road safety at this age will develop their mind to be responsible road users. As a part of our National Road Safety Campaign, we intend to cover all walks of life to create road safety awareness across the country.”

HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning scientific through –

Interactive session: HMSI’s specially trained road safety instructors educated 5 to 10 years old about the do’s and don’ts while commuting in a school bus and cycling.

Practical learning: 11 – 12 years old learnt how to ride their bicycle safely, their duties as a pillion on a two-wheeler and the importance of safety gear on roads. To make this learning more practical and fun, kids got hands-on learning experience on the specially imported CRF50 motorcycles.

Scientific theory module: Safety riding theory sessions on road rules & regulations, road signs & markings, driver’s duties on the road, riding gear & posture explanation and safe riding etiquettes were conducted for 13 to 17 years old as well as for staff.

Existing riders honing skills: School staff members who are already existing riders tested and honed their learnings through theoretical as well as practical training on a two-wheeler.

Learning with fun: To ensure that the young students could learn more about road safety, HMSI also conducted fun educational activities like road safety games and quizzes on daily basis.

Safe riding etiquettes along with norms for user safety, road safety, signs and markings were discussed during the HMSI campaign.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards road safety

As announced in April 2021, “Honda will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050”. Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR), HMSI has been promoting road safety in India since its start in 2001.

Working towards the realization of Honda’s global safety vision, today HMSI’s road safety awareness initiative has already spread to more than 50 lakh Indians. Its team of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programs at its 10 adopted traffic parks across India and 7 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC).