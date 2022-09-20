Honda Cars India to organise 10-day nationwide service camp from 21 September  

Honda Cars India (HCIL) has announced a nationwide service camp across its authorized dealership facilities in 239 cities from 21 to 30 September 2022 as a part of the company’s customer-centric initiatives to provide an enhanced ownership experience.

Honda customers can avail of attractive offers on value-added services such as exterior, interior enrichment, anti-rust treatment and many more. During periodic maintenance services, the vehicle will be thoroughly inspected, consisting of a battery check-up, electrical system inspection, suspension inspection and other crucial components. HCIL technicians will also provide advice about the vehicle’s health (diagnosis).

Kunal Behl, Vice President – Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India said, “Honda Cars India is committed to offering the best of Honda services to all its customers. The nationwide mega-service camp is a reaffirmation of our commitment. We want our customers to make the most of this initiative, get expert care for their cars and experience the joy of owning a Honda Car.”

During the service camp, customers can take advantage of the fixed-price periodic maintenance service and avail offers on customer-paid BP jobs and General Repair jobs.

The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese car manufacturer managed to sell 7,769 units in August 2022, registering a YoY decline of 30.49 percent. In the same period last year, the company’s domestic sales stood at 11,177 units.

Sharing thoughts on the July 2022 sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director – Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India said, “We have witnessed a good demand trend in the last few months across the model line-up. Unfortunately, the ongoing chip shortage continues to impact and slow down our supplies. We are diligently aligning our production to meet the demand as quickly as possible.”