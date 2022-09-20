scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Honda Cars India to organise 10-day nationwide service camp from 21 September  

Honda Cars India has announced a nationwide service camp across its authorized dealership facilities in 239 cities from 21 to 30 September 2022 as a part of the company’s customer-centric initiatives.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Honda Cars India to organise 10-day nationwide service camp from 21 September  
During the service camp, customers can take advantage of the fixed-price periodic maintenance service and avail offers on value-added services.

Honda Cars India (HCIL) has announced a nationwide service camp across its authorized dealership facilities in 239 cities from 21 to 30 September 2022 as a part of the company’s customer-centric initiatives to provide an enhanced ownership experience. 

Honda customers can avail of attractive offers on value-added services such as exterior, interior enrichment, anti-rust treatment and many more. During periodic maintenance services, the vehicle will be thoroughly inspected, consisting of a battery check-up, electrical system inspection, suspension inspection and other crucial components. HCIL technicians will also provide advice about the vehicle’s health (diagnosis).  

Kunal Behl, Vice President – Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India said, “Honda Cars India is committed to offering the best of Honda services to all its customers. The nationwide mega-service camp is a reaffirmation of our commitment. We want our customers to make the most of this initiative, get expert care for their cars and experience the joy of owning a Honda Car.”

Also Read

During the service camp, customers can take advantage of the fixed-price periodic maintenance service and avail offers on customer-paid BP jobs and General Repair jobs. 

The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese car manufacturer managed to sell 7,769 units in August 2022, registering a YoY decline of 30.49 percent. In the same period last year, the company’s domestic sales stood at 11,177 units. 

Sharing thoughts on the July 2022 sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director – Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India said, “We have witnessed a good demand trend in the last few months across the model line-up. Unfortunately, the ongoing chip shortage continues to impact and slow down our supplies. We are diligently aligning our production to meet the demand as quickly as possible.” 

More Stories on
Honda Cars India

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.