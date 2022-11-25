Honda Cars India signs MoU with IDBI Bank to offer finance schemes

Honda Cars India has signed an MoU with IDBI Bank to offer a host of finance schemes for its customers. According to the company, this collaboration between HCIL and IDBI Bank will allow customers to avail of hassle-free affordable financing options and schemes for purchasing Honda Car models.

Commenting on the partnership, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The collaboration with IDBI Bank is an initiative to provide all Honda customers with convenient financing solutions along with the best ownership experience and assistance.”

He further added, “We are constantly striving to innovate and improve the customer experience at Honda Cars India, which begins right at the first touch point – the purchase experience. We look forward to welcoming new customers into our Honda family and sharing the joy of owning a Honda car.”

“IDBI Bank MoU with HCIL will enable the offering of quick financing solutions to a large number of Honda customers across the country. The benefits will include attractive interest rates, minimum processing charges, maximum loan amount and maximum re-payment period. The partnership will ensure providing a better customer experience in terms of product and procedures,” he concluded.