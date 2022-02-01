  • MORE MARKET STATS

Honda Cars India Sells 10,427 Vehicles In January 2022

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL)has registered monthly domestic sales of 10,427 units in January 2022. Honda says that sales were partially impacted owing to the weekend lockdowns in some cities.

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL)has registered monthly domestic sales of 10,427 units in January 2022. The export numbers for HCIL stood at 1,722 units in Jan’22. The company had registered 11,319 units in domestic sales and 1,233 units of export in Jan’21.  

Sharing thoughts on the Jan’22 sales performance, Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “Despite the supply chain and COVID-related challenges, we have started 2022 on a promising note. The sales in January’22 got partially impacted owing to the weekend-lockdowns in some cities but overall the situation looks positive and steady.”

He added, “All of our production output has been getting dispatched to our dealer partners in time, meeting the demand for the Honda models. The market situation will improve with the reduction in the COVID-caseload as we move forward.” 

