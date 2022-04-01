Honda Cars India Appoints Takuya Tsumura As President And CEO

Honda Cars India Ltd announced that Takuya Tsumura has assumed the office of President and CEO from today. As part of HCIL organisational changes, the company also elevated Kunal Behl as Vice President, Marketing and Sales from his erstwhile position of Operating Head – Sales and Network Development.

In his new role, Behl will be the Operating Head of Sales and Marketing and will form an integral part of the management team spearheaded by new CEO Takuya Tsumura and will support Yuichi Murata, Director of Marketing & Sales.

Tsumura has been associated with Honda Motor Co. Ltd. for more than 30 years and is an industry veteran, having worked in several international markets including Thailand, Australia, China, Japan, and Turkey and has worked with the overseas division for Europe and Asia & Oceania regions. He was in charge of South Asian countries including India from 1997 to 2000 while working at HM head office.

Kunal Behl comes with over two decades of automotive experience and expertise in strategic and operational management in the area of Sales and Aftersales. He joined Honda in 2002 and has headed several key functions including Field Sales, Network Development, Sales Planning, Exports and New business development. He started his career with Escorts Ltd in 2002 and was also briefly associated with Audi India for a year in 2012-13 in the sales area.