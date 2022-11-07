Honda Cars India achieves two million production milestone

Honda Cars India has today announced that the company has achieved the milestone of producing two million (twenty lakh) units in the country. The company’s two millionth made-in-India unit, a Honda City sedan, was formally rolled out of the assembly line at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Tapukara – Rajasthan.

Honda claims to have cumulatively invested over Rs 10,000 crore since setting up its operations in India. Its milestone event was attended by senior leadership from Honda’s regional office including Hiroshi Tokutake, Executive Vice President, Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Katsuhiro Kaneda, Director, Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. along with the Honda Car India’s management team.

Honda Car India Limited began production operations in the country in December 1997 with a focus on offering premium and world-class products to Indian car buyers. The company made its debut with the launch of the Honda City in 1998 and it’s currently in its fifth-generation avatar. You can read a detailed piece about Honda City’s journey in India by clicking HERE.

Speaking on the occasion, Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd, said, “The historic milestone of 2 Million Production roll out in India is a testimony to Honda’s commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative for the last 25 years. We express our sincere gratitude to all our customers, dealer partners and supplier partners for their confidence in us and making Honda a very loved and trusted brand in the country.”

He further added, “We remain committed to providing all our customers with the most advanced, cutting-edge technology products for a premium and worry-free ownership experience, which add value to their daily lives. At Honda, our corporate goal is to be a company that society wants to exist. In this spirit, we believe that our efforts also benefit the socio-economic development of the region and local community.”