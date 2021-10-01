Honda Cars India’s exports grow, domestic sales down in September

Honda Cars India sold 6,765 cars in the domestic market during September 2021. Compared to selling 10,199 units in India during the same time last year, Honda has seen a decline in sales of 33% in September 2021.

Image credit: Express Drives

Honda Cars India, in an official statement, has said that the company sold 9,729 cars in September 2021. Honda sold 6,765 units in the domestic market, while it exported 2,964 units. Compared to September 2020, Honda has seen a decline in domestic sales of 33.6% last month.

Honda’s domestic sales during September 2020 stood at 10,199 units, while its exports totalled 170 units, and overall sales in September 2020 was 10,369 units. This September, however, Honda’s overall sales saw a decline of 6.1%. Honda did well in exports, as the carmaker registered a growth of 1643%, having sold 2,964 units compared to 170 cars in September 2020.

Speaking about the sales, Rajesh Goel, the Sr. Vice President and Director-Marketing & Sales, at Honda Cars India Ltd said, “On the demand side, there is good momentum in the market with improved buying sentiment. However, the supply chain hurdles including the widespread chip shortage have been a big challenge right now for the industry, which impacted our production volume and despatches during last month.”

“We will continue to align our production through our best efforts to tide over this shortage in the coming months.” “With the onset of auspicious Navratra period next week, the festive season will see a further rise in demand for our refreshed line-up, and we are positive that it will be fruitful for us.”

